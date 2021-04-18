Kelowna looking at options for intersection improvements related to the new Coscto location

Photo: file photo

Improvements to the busy intersection at Highway 97 and Leckie Road should be done sooner rather than later as the city contemplates increased pressures due to the Costco relocation.

A traffic impact study conducted as a result of the Costco move indicated the intersection is already experiencing challenges, which would only get worse as traffic patterns change.

As a condition of the rezoning process, Costco is required to pay a portion of future improvements at the intersection, specifically southbound double left-hand turns.

A report prepared for Monday's council meeting says the city and Ministry of Transportation officials have been working to determine when, and how those improvements should occur.

"During the traffic impact study process, traffic modelling determined improvements to the Hwy 97 and Leckie intersection are required," the report says.

"These service levels identified are not solely related to the Costco project (many other factors also contribute) but the modelling does indicate that this project could potentially cause greater intersection challenges without mitigative measures."

Planning staff are recommending improvements happen immediately as opposed to waiting to determine the impact Costco has on the intersection.

If council approves moving ahead sooner rather than later, planning manager Ryan Smith anticipates work to begin either in the fall or spring of 2022.

The project is estimated to cost about $1.14 million. Costco would pay $474,000 while the province would contribute $200,000 ($150,000 if work begins after March 31, 2022).

The city would pay the remaining $466,000, but would recover that cost through latecomer agreements.

That mechanism would put an additional cost, similar to a development cost charge, on future residential, commercial, industrial or institutional development within a pre-designated area.

That cost would be imposed until the city's portion of the project, plus interest, is recouped. Smith estimated that would likely take about five years.

The additional latecomer charges would be imposed because of the benefit of an improved transportation network to the broader area.

Smith says there have been some delays on the Costco relocation. He says its expected the new store may not open until Christmas or January of next year.