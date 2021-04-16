Winery president Brooker becomes cannabis CEO with Flowr

Photo: Contributed

Darryl Brooker is moving from wine to weed.

The Mission Hill Family Estate president has quit to become the chief executive officer of Flowr, the publicly traded cannabis company whose operations are based in Kelowna.

Brooker spent the last three-plus years as Mission Hill’s president but had been with the West Kelowna winery since 2015. Before that, he was the vice-president of winemaking and operations at Kelowna’s CedarCreek Estate Winery.

“We are very excited to have a seasoned (consumer-packaged goods) executive like Darryl joining our company,” Flowr board chair Steve Klein said in a press release. “Darryl has an extensive track record of building regulated CPG businesses in Canada with a hands-on approach to management.

“In 2021, we expect Flowr to become focused keenly on maintaining its reputation as a leading premium cannabis brand as it progresses to profitability. Darryl will bring fiscal discipline, leadership and the type of mindset needed to succeed in the cannabis industry.”

Klein said the parallels between the wine and cannabis business are many, which he said gives Brooker a “unique set of skills” to grow Flowr.

Flowr has also added Noel Biderman to its board. He is an international CEO, founder, author, speaker and lecturer.

Brooker is replacing Lance Emanuel, who has resigned as president and interim CEO. Former Flowr CEO Vinay Tolia has resigned from the board as well.