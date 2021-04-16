New inspector added to leadership team at Kelowna RCMP

Photo: RCMP Pictured from left: Insp. McAndie, Supt. Triance and Insp. Lowe.

A new woman has been added to the senior leadership team at the Kelowna RCMP.

The regional detachment announced on social media Friday that Inspector Beth McAndie has now started. She comes to Kelowna from Surrey, where she was a senior investigator in charge of a number of major crimes teams.

She led units dedicated to robbery, economic crime, special victims, high risk target teams and domestic violence.

“I look forward to applying my policing experience to my new role within the Kelowna regional detachment and supporting the initiatives the community has identified as a priority,” said Insp. McAndie.

The Kelowna RCMP regional detachment has four inspectors who rank directly below commanding officer Supt. Kara Triance, with two more arriving in the next few months to fill vacancies.