Interior Health has confirmed COVID-19 exposures at four Central Okanagan schools

Interior Health has confirmed COVID-19 exposures at four Central Okanagan schools, in a press release on Thursday.

  • Chute Lake Elementary
  • École Dorothea Walker Elementary
  • Helen Gorman Elementary
  • Watson Road Elementary

Those impacted are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Central Okanagan Public Schools are continuing to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community.

