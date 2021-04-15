Vehicle goes up in flames on side of Highway 33 in Joe Rich

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.

A vehicle fire on Highway 33 has been extinguished, but not before the blaze spread to the nearby grass.

Residents in the area say fire crews have gained control of the fire after it spread from the burning vehicle. The highway was closed for some time while crews fought the blaze but has since reopened.

A woman who says she is the owner of the vehicle said on social media everyone escaped without injury.

ORIGINAL 5:15 p.m.

Fire crews are responding to a truck fire on Highway 33 in Joe Rich.

The truck is burning on the side of the highway near Daves Road.

Traffic on the highway is still getting by and the incident has not been reported on DriveBC.

More information as it becomes available.