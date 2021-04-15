Tourism Kelowna sets up shop at Orchard Park's front entrance

Photo: Contributed

Tourism Kelowna has opened a satellite visitor booth at Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

The spot is located at the guest services kiosk near the main north entrance, giving it a prime location that is highly visible.

“The Orchard Park Shopping Centre is a highly visited attraction and a key hub for residents and visitors, and we’re excited to be offering this additional service to our community,” Tourism Kelowna director of visitor experience Chris Lewis said in a press release.

“We’re complementing the existing guest experience services offered by adding Tourism Kelowna staff and volunteers to answer questions about our region, our local businesses and the many things to do in our four-season playground.”

Travel health restrictions are still in place, so the kiosk’s immediate focus will be to help Central Okanagan residents enjoy their own backyard.

The kiosk offers materials such tear-off maps and outdoor trail guides, and is open during mall hours.