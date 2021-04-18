Proposed Lake Country care home has been in works for 10 years

Photo: Contributed

An 82-unit, long-term care facility is once again being proposed for Lake Country after being granted a conditional Agricultural Land Reserve exclusion more than a decade ago.

The developers behind the three-storey building, which would be built at 3118 Reimche Rd., must prove to the Agricultural Land Commission that the project will have a residential density of 30 units per hectare by June 21. The property is within the province’s ALR, and the developers must receive development and building permits before June 21 to receive the exclusion.

The facility received the ALR exclusion 11 years ago this week, and the property was rezoned two years later. District of Lake Country council on Tuesday will debate a covenant on the property that calls for 10 metres of road on the east side of the property. A road connecting Reimche Road and Woodsdale Road is currently under construction not far away, in essence making the covenant moot.

Parks staff has instead asked for a pedestrian trail on the west side of the property that would allow people to walk between Reimche and Woodsdale. If council agrees with that scenario, a development permit could be approved.

The care home would be built on the southeast corner of the property and accessed from Reimche Road. A neighbourhood park on the west side of the property would also be included once the ALR exclusion is granted. The proposed trail would also grant pedestrian access to the green space as well.