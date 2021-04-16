Kelowna, Interior Health and RCMP looking into anti-vaccine gym

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna martial arts studio has been slapped with several fines from the City of Kelowna over the past number of weeks.

Castanet News has learned FLOW Academy was fined twice last month for operating without a business license.

The fines total more than $1,000.

FLOW Academy made headlines this week when it was discovered they were blatantly stating no one could enter their studio if they had received a COVID-19 vaccination due to concerns over the health affects of the vaccine.

Face coverings are also not permitted inside the facility.

City risk manager Lance Kayfish says he doesn't know how long the business has been operating, but did tell Castanet they were denied a business license March 10.

He says they were fined for operating without a license that same day, and again eight days later.

FLOW was denied the business license because they were in contravention of provincial health orders, and because they were unable to get approval from IH.

"We have a requirement that Interior Health approve an operation and, considering they weren't operating in compliance with the provincial health order, or they couldn't demonstrate that they were, they were not able to obtain that approval from Interior Health making them ineligible to obtain a business license."

Kayfish says city officials were denied entry into the facility when they attempted to conduct an inspection as part of the licensing application.

"We have ticketed them for interfering with a licensing inspector...not even allowing an inspection.

"They have locked the door, they have shuttered the building, they have blackout blinds. We have been able to observe people going in and out with gym bags, which seems to be consistent with classes operating.

"If you go at the proper time you can hear activities."

Interior Health chief medical officer Dr. Albert de Villiers said Thursday the health authority is investigating activities within the club and is aware of statements attributed to the owners on their web site about vaccinations and masks.

"There is no basis to exclude people from any place after they have had the COVID vaccine," he said Thursday.

"Immunization actually prevents the spread and protects people."

The health authority previously issued a fine to the gym, in February, for contravention of health orders.

Kayfish adds the city doesn't the community to think they can just flaunt the rules without any consequences.

"We don't others in our community to be emboldened. We want the message to be loud and clear, especially with this third wave."