172602
170293
Kelowna  

Kelowna, Interior Health and RCMP looking into anti-vaccine gym

More trouble for Flow gym

- | Story: 331109

A Kelowna martial arts studio has been slapped with several fines from the City of Kelowna over the past number of weeks.

Castanet News has learned FLOW Academy was fined twice last month for operating without a business license.

The fines total more than $1,000.

FLOW Academy made headlines this week when it was discovered they were blatantly stating no one could enter their studio if they had received a COVID-19 vaccination due to concerns over the health affects of the vaccine.

Face coverings are also not permitted inside the facility.

City risk manager Lance Kayfish says he doesn't know how long the business has been operating, but did tell Castanet they were denied a business license March 10.

He says they were fined for operating without a license that same day, and again eight days later.

FLOW was denied the business license because they were in contravention of provincial health orders, and because they were unable to get approval from IH.

"We have a requirement that Interior Health approve an operation and, considering they weren't operating in compliance with the provincial health order, or they couldn't demonstrate that they were, they were not able to obtain that approval from Interior Health making them ineligible to obtain a business license."

Kayfish says city officials were denied entry into the facility when they attempted to conduct an inspection as part of the licensing application.

"We have ticketed them for interfering with a licensing inspector...not even allowing an inspection.

"They have locked the door, they have shuttered the building, they have blackout blinds. We have been able to observe people going in and out with gym bags, which seems to be consistent with classes operating.

"If you go at the proper time you can hear activities."

Interior Health chief medical officer Dr. Albert de Villiers said Thursday the health authority is investigating activities within the club and is aware of statements attributed to the owners on their web site about vaccinations and masks.

"There is no basis to exclude people from any place after they have had the COVID vaccine," he said Thursday.

"Immunization actually prevents the spread and protects people."

The health authority previously issued a fine to the gym, in February, for contravention of health orders.

Kayfish adds the city doesn't the community to think they can just flaunt the rules without any consequences.

"We don't others in our community to be emboldened. We want the message to be loud and clear, especially with this third wave."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




Real Estate
4409454
1329 Ellis St
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$939,000
more details
172331


172126


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

June Bug *adoption Pending*
June Bug *adoption Pending* Kelowna SPCA >


167356


169643


John Legend and Chrissy Teigen slash $6 million off home asking price

Showbiz
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have dropped the price of their luxury family home by $6 million in an effort to offload the...
Useless Facts
Galleries
It’s time for some… useless facts!
All the dad jokes
Must Watch
Dad telling all the dad jokes at the doctor’s office.
Nikki Bella shuts down pregnancy speculation
Showbiz
Nikki Bella has silenced speculation she is expecting her second...
Awesome Paris street art
Galleries
Incredible street art.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
171788
172300