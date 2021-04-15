Driver flees after hitting 11-year-old boy on scooter in Glenmore

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving an 11-year-old boy on a scooter.

RCMP were called just after 2:45 p.m. on April 13 for a report of a pedestrian collision at the intersection of Glenmore Road and Kane Road.

“An 11-year-old boy riding a scooter alongside two other children was crossing on the green light at the crosswalk northbound, when a grey BMW sports utility vehicle allegedly failed to stop at the red light and collided with the boy,” said Const. Solana Paré.

Police say the driver of the BMW did not help the boy or report the incident to police. The boy later told his parents about the collision. He sustained minor injuries and minor damage to his scooter.

Witnesses describe the male driver of the BMW as a Caucasian male with dark brown or black hair, between 16 and 20 years old and the female passenger as having blonde or light brown hair.

Anyone with information about this incident, the person involved or the vehicle’s registered owner is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers.net.