Gas prices spike 8 cents in Kelowna at some gas stations

Photo: Kirk Penton

Gas prices in Kelowna appear to be on their way up.

The Petro-Canada on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna now lists the price of regular gas at 140.9 per litre, and according to GasBuddy.com, several other stations in the city are following suit.

Prices in Kelowna had been running between 130.9 and 132.9 a litre and as of Thursday afternoon. While it appears some stations are still selling at that price point, many increased prices today.

According to GasBuddy.com the prices in the Thompson-Okanagan range from:

128.9 at the Husky on West Columbia—Kamloops

124.9 at the Super Save on 32nd St.—Vernon

130.9 at the Canco on Government St.—Penticton

150.9 at the Chevron on Marine Dr.—West Vancouver

Right now the cheapest gas in the province can be found in Fort St. John where it is listed at 117.9 at the Petro-Canada on the Alaska Highway.

Meantime across the border in Alberta, the price of a litre of gasoline starts at 109.9 at the Petro-Canada in Bonnyville, AB.