Wildfire and flooding season overlaps in Central Okanagan

Photo: Mike Biden

The Kelowna Fire Department has had a busy year responding to several fire starts across the community.

While it is technically flooding season, the drier conditions are a clear indication that the risk of wildfire is already present.

With temperatures expected to rise through the weekend the fire department says the risk becomes even higher.

“We are reminding residents that open fires are not permitted in the City of Kelowna and there is no open burning permitted within city limits,” said Paul Johnson, fire prevention officer, Kelowna Fire Department.

“Campfires, pizza ovens, fire pits, Chimeneas and other outdoor wood burning appliances are not permitted at any time. Propane, natural gas and charcoal briquette-fuelled appliances are permitted," he added. .

Fire crews do have the ability to issue bylaw fines if they are notified of a campfire in the city limits.

“We all need to do our part to help keep our community safe and to protect our natural environment. The City conducts fuel mitigation initiatives, is updating its Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan this year and updates and reviews the Wildfire Development Permit process, Subdivision, Zoning and other related bylaws regularly,” said Johnson. “But we need residents and visitors to be vigilant as well.”

For information about the Fire and Life Safety Bylaw which restricts open fires in the City of Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca/fire.