Three more sets of nominees have been unveiled for Kelowna's Civic and Community Awards

A new batch of nominees are being recognized for their contributions to the City of Kelowna over the past year.

It's part of a month-long celebration of volunteers and corporate citizens who helped shape the city during a difficult 2020.

Typically, the annual Civic and Community Awards are handed out during a one night gala, however, COVID-19 restrictions have forced organizers to coming up with a different way of recognizing these outstanding contributions.

Finalists, and accompanying profile videos have been unveiled for corporate Community of the Year, Volunteer Organization of the Year and Champion of the Environment. They include:

Corporate Community of the Year

Peter's Your Independent Grocer

RBC Kelowna

Total Restoration

Central Okanagan Foundation's Volunteer Organization of the Year

Central Okanagan Nutrition Society - Meals on Wheels

Elizabeth Fry Society

Kiwanis Club of Kelowna

Champion for the Environment

Anna Warwick Sears

Columbia Bottle Depots

UBC Okanagan

The winners will be announced prior to the start of next Monday's city council meeting.