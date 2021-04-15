250 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered during outdoor, drop-in clinic Sunday in Kelowna

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Kelowna pharmacy is planning a drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those aged 55 to 65 on Sunday.

The Lakeside Medicine Centre on Gordon Drive has 250 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine available that will be administered during an outdoor clinic on April 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no booking required.

Pharmacist Graham Foster says they will have staff to handle any potential crowds that arrive. The vaccines will be handed out first-come-first-serve.

“We want to have the vaccine delivered as soon as possible, rather than having it sit in our fridge.” he said.

Foster says the shipments of the vaccines have been showing up with very short notice with the expectation that they are administered very quickly, upwards of hundreds of doses in just a few days.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently available to anyone between the ages of 55 and 65 through select pharmacies in Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops and Merritt.

Lakeside Medicine Centre is located at 112A-2365 Gordon Drive, Kelowna.