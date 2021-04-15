Gym owner harassed online after being mistaken for anti-vaccine

Photo: Contributed

Sara Green Eddy wants to clear the air after she has been receiving a number of hateful messages from people confusing her gym for another that is anti-mask and anti-vaccine.

Flow Academy in Kelowna made news this week for a notice posted to its website banning face masks and clients who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Green Eddy's own business, Move and Flow, has now been bombarded with hate mail from those who have mistaken the gyms as the same.

Green Eddy received this email yesterday:

"Hey, Sara, don't have any health care knowledge eh. Obviously you are a young, selfish rich brat I'm a nurse, and I suggest you get your rich little bratty a** over to ICU at look at these people with COVID. I hope you get COVID and and have to pee through a bag and get a tube up your nose."

Green Eddy says she can understand how some people have gotten confused.

"My gym is called Move and Flow. We both offer yoga and we have flow in our names so I think that's why. I just want to clear up any confusion, as we have been following the rules the whole time," she said.