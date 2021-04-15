New COSAR search dog helps save a missing man in Kelowna

Photo: COSAR

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue has a new team member and he's already made a major contribution.

"Two weeks after his first deployment with Central Okanagan Search And Rescue, Chase the Labrador retriever found his first missing person," says COSAR search manager Kevin Birnie.

Chase got his first chance to prove how valuable he could be early Thursday morning, when COSAR was called out at 2 a.m. to help police find a patient who had walked away from Kelowna General Hospital shortly after surgery.

Birnie tells Castanet, "ground crews on foot and e-bikes searched the area along Abbott Street and at 8 a.m., a team found the missing subject's backpack."



"Chase was brought to the scene and within minutes he had located the 86-year-old man lying under a pile of leaves and suffering from severe hypothermia."

The 2.5-year-old dog has spent over 2,000 hours training with her handler, Terry Downs.

“Research has shown that search and rescue dogs are the equivalent to 20 ground personnel,” said Birnie. “He proved his worth today.”