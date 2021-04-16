West Kelowna's Ben Klick is bringing back Music Fest MS

Madison Erhardt

West Kelowna country singer Ben Klick is bringing back MusicFest M.S. back.

Klick came up with the fundraiser after his dad was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 2018.

“When I got the news, I knew I wanted to do something to help, and that’s where the idea for Music Fest MS came in," he said.

In its first year, Music Fest MS raised more than $35,000 in support of multiple sclerosis. Marking one of the largest, single-day fundraisers in MS history.

This year Klick has a lofty goal, but one he believes can happen.

"We are going for about $50,000 to see how well we can possibly do," he said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the show will stay virtual like last year but is being broadcast on a number of different platforms.

"The fun part is it’s going to be streamed on Youtube. We have got New Country 100.7 onboard and we are going on Shaw TV as a telethon as well so it’s getting even bigger than it was in the last couple of years."

This year’s fundraiser will also include some new artists as well as some fan favourites that have joined Klick in the past including Jess Moskaluke, Aaron Goodvin, Aaron Pritchett, Jason McCoy, Chad Brownlee, Bobby Wills, Wes Mack, and more.

The money raised will go towards a variety of areas.

“All the funds are going to the MS Society of Canada and they are putting the funding toward research programs, but as well as programs for information. So they are actually putting together speakers whether they are doctors or other people as well that are coming together and wanting to provide information to the people that are directly diagnosed with M.S. or their caregivers or those that directed indirectly," Klick said.

Klick adds he is grateful to share his gift of music to support his family and community.

“It is very touching to know that I am able to do this on behalf of my family as well as on behalf of the M.S. Society and make it something that is this community event that all goes towards a great cause.”

Music Fest M.S. will take place on May 30. For more information you can head to www.benklick.com/musicfestms and www.wechallengems.ca.