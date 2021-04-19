KGH Day of Giving for Advanced Stroke Care is April 22

Photo: Contributed The Sprott Shaw "Change Bandits" (pictured in 2018) will be collecting drive by donations along Pandosy Street on Day of Giving, Thurs. Apr. 22.

Kelowna General Hospital's day of giving is fast approaching.

Thursday, April 22 is the KGH Foundation’s Day of Giving "a one day call to action for the community to support excellence in local health care. Funds this year will go towards the foundation’s Every Moment Matters campaign to radically advance stroke care for regional patients and families," says KGH spokesperson, Shauna Nyrose.

Last year, over 1,800 people from B.C.'s southern interior suffered a stroke, and it's still the leading cause of disability in adults in B.C., and the third leading cause of death.

The Every Moment Matters campaign aims to raise $8 million to bring advanced stroke care to Kelowna General Hospital.

“As citizens and business owners in this community, we are thrilled to offer a one-for-one matching gift for every dollar given on Day of Giving, up to $500,000,” say Mike and Janet Azhadi, proprietors of Lake Country’s Ex Nihilo Vineyards and two other wineries under development in Okanagan communities.

The Azhadi’s are one of five families partnering for the half a million-dollar match commitment, which also includes the Friesen family. Rod Friesen, well-known in the Okanagan as the founder of Voyager RV, suffered a stroke in 2014.

Since its inception five years ago, Day of Giving has raised close to $1.8 million in support of KGH and community healthcare.