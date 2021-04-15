Central Okanagan recorded 288 new COVID-19 cases last week

Photo: BC CDC New COVID-19 cases by local health area, identified between April 4 and 10.

As British Columbia remains smack dab in the middle of its third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, new cases continue to rise in the Central Okanagan. But there's some indication the growth may be slowing.

New geographical data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows 288 new cases of the virus were identified in the Central Okanagan between April 4 and 10, up from 214 the week prior. Weekly cases in the region have been consistently rising since reaching a low of just 36 new cases back in mid-February.

But while case numbers continue to climb, the most recent data shows a 35 per cent jump compared to the week prior, down from a 52 per cent jump the week earlier, and a 101 per cent rise the week before that.

The rising case numbers continue across the Okanagan. Weekly cases more than doubled in Penticton last week, with 37 new cases compared to 15 the week before.

In the Summerland region, 12 new cases were identified, up significantly from the three cases identified a week earlier. New cases in the South Okanagan region dipped slightly to 12, down from 15.

To the north, the Vernon region recorded 56 new cases, a 64 per cent jump from the previous week's 33.

And the Kamloops region saw weekly cases double the previous week's numbers, to 96 new cases.

To the east, cases have risen substantially across most of the Kootenays, with record setting weekly case counts recorded in the Nelson, Creston, Cranbrook, Kimberley and Windermere areas.

Across the Interior, 7,551 COVID-19 tests were conducted between April 4 and 10, compared to 6,786 the week prior.

As of Wednesday, there are 944 active cases of the virus across the Interior. Of these, 22 are hospitalized with the disease, nine of whom are being treated in ICU. To date, 120 Interior residents have died from COVID-19.

While cases continue to rise across most of the Interior, the Lower Mainland continues to see the most COVID-19 transmission, and new record highs in the weekly cases were seen in most Lower Mainland regions last week.

The Surrey local health area once again recorded the most new cases of any area, with 1,573. This is just under the the region's worst week back in early December, when 1,588 new cases were identified.