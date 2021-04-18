Apex Trail on Knox Mountain is again one-way only

Photo: Tourism Kelowna

The City of Kelowna has announced that Apex Trail in Knox Mountain Park is again one-way only.

The change went into place this week due to rising COVID-19 cases.

"Park users can use the Apex Trail to travel up the mountain and Knox Mountain Drive to go back down. Directional signage will be in place to guide park users," states a news release from the city.

"This change will put more physical distance between hikers and bikers using the park to help reduce the spread of COVID-19."

The City says Knox Mountain Drive will remain closed to vehicle traffic until further notice.

The washrooms at the top of the mountain are also currently closed due to cold overnight temperatures, "a port-a-potty is temporarily available until it is warm enough to reopen the washrooms."