IH confirms exposures at five Central Okanagan schools

Interior Health has confirmed COVID-19 exposures at five Central Okanagan schools.

Exposures were reported at the following schools Wednesday April 14:

École Belgo Elementary

Ellison Elementary

École Kelowna Secondary

Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary

Okanagan Mission Secondary

A statement from Justin Schneider, Communications Advisor, Central Okanagan Public Schools, said “they are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing. The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority.”

Schneider said Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are currently in place.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community. As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms,” said Schneider.