Restaurant manager thanks Cobs for the free bread

Photo: Daphne Reynolds

Some local businesses in Kelowna have been working together to help support one another during what has been a long and seemingly unending COVID-19 pandemic.

The manager of both Kelowna De Dutch restaurants, Daphne Reynolds reached out to Castanet to let us know about the generosity of another local business.

"When purchasing our bread order, we choose to support the local Cobs on Spall. Because of the recent mandate placed by the government, business has declined and the bakery, with their generous hearts, gave us our bread order for free."

Reynolds says, "it brought a tear to my eye.'

Cobs manager, Riley Gibson says, "it's just to help out during the whole COVID-19 situation. We know that with restaurants being closed for indoor dining, it's causing a lot of hardship for small businesses.

Gibson says the idea was the brainstorm of owners, Cory and Susan, "Cory and Susan are just amazing people and it was Susan's idea."

Gibson says the idea is pretty simple, "whenever one of our wholesale customers places an order, we donate it to them."

Reynolds tells Castanet what goes around comes around and they are very thankful for the help during these difficult times.

"I think business will come back when the restrictions are lifted," but it's anyone's guess as to when that might be.

But until that time, people helping people and businesses supporting other businesses bodes well for a post-pandemic recovery.