City of Kelowna preparing for rising water and potential of flooding along Mill Creek

While it's not anticipated, the City of Kelowna is making preparations for the potential of flooding along Mill Creek.

As temperatures climb above 20°C, the potential for higher elevation snow melt and rising water levels exists along the creek.

To that end, the city is now making sand available at three points along Mill Creek to assist property owners who wish to prepare for possible spring flooding.

Sand is available at the following locations:

854 Burne Avenue

1325 Sutherland Avenue

1896 Marshall Street

Empty sandbags can be picked up at the main fire hall at 2255 Enterprise Way.

The potential for flooding exists every year along creeks, streams, low-lying areas and on the lakeshore, typically during April and May as snow melts and the potential for heavy spring rains exist.