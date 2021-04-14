Restaurants struggle as indoor dining restrictions likely extended

Madison Erhardt

Restaurant owners are bracing for the worst after news that British Columbia's temporary ban on indoor dining at restaurants is likely being extended into May.

BC Restaurant and Food Services says industry stakeholders met with Doctor Bonnie Henry Tuesday when she confirmed the restrictions set to expire on April 19 will be extended.

The B.C. Alliance of Beverage Licensees, which also attended the meeting, said it came away with the understanding that it is "highly likely" that the ban will remain until after the Victoria Day long weekend on May 24.

Crystal Dougan, owner of The Little Hobo Soup and Sandwich shop, says the news was hard to swallow.

"Every day you come in and you're open, you wonder if you are going to get enough business to make the numbers which were half of what they use to be," she said.

Dougan says she was forced to make the tough decision to temporarily close her shop to the public three weeks ago.

"We had to close for the three weeks because we couldn't do takeout with the three to four seats on the patio and the cold weather."

Back on March 29, the Province gave restaurants less than one day to prepare for the restrictions.

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dan Rogers is thankful at least this time around business have a bit of a heads up.

“I'm optimistic the province listened to some of the backlash they got because of some of that last-minute decision making. There was a lot of inventory, a lot of expenses that went out the door and were not being recovered. So the grant program helps a little bit," Rogers said.

"It is a good first step, but they need to do more. You can’t do these last-minute... people need some heads up in order to plan and mitigate some of those losses."

SmakDab restaurant is grateful for their large patio space, but says ultimately, they are at the mercy of mother nature.

“Financially the only thing that will impact us will be the weather. If we continue to have weeks like we are looking at in the forecast. We have enough seating outside to take care of enough guests that we will be fine," said Samantha Sinotte, director of food and beverage.

Siontte says they are ready for whatever comes their way.

“We have our heaters, our cover will be put up on Friday, and we have ordered lots of blankets for our guests."