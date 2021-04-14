RCMP, fire and insurance investigators back on case after hazardous crane removed

Photo: Brendan Harkin

Now that a fire-ravaged crane has been removed from the scene of a three-alarm fire in Glenmore, fire investigators can safely begin the process of trying to determine what caused the blaze.

Fire Investigator Paul Johnson tells Castanet "there is further investigation that has begun today (Wednesday). The City of Kelowna Fire Investigation Department , the RCMP and the Insurance company representing the project are all involved."

Johnson says having the three parties work together is a good thing.

"The insurance company has a much bigger budget, if we need to bring in an accelerant dog, we can."

Johnson also says investigators have been combing over early pictures of the fire to gather photographic and video evidence that may provide clues as to what started the blaze.

"Now that the emergency operations centre is stood down and the evacuation orders are lifted, folks can go back to their homes." Johnson says the evacuees were notified Tuesday night.

"I can't speak to any details, but what I can tell you, is because of safety concerns with the crane there was a stop-work order issued by WorkSafeBC, which also applied to investigators," says Johnson.