City crews are working on stabilizing a slope on Clifton Road

Photo: Rob Gibson/file

Crews with the City of Kelowna are back at an area on Clifton Road to stabilize a slope.

The city was called to the area on the east side of Clifton just north of High Road back in January after a portion of the slope gave way.

At the time fire department platoon captain Kelly Stephens said city staff would assess the situation before determining a future course of action.

Work to stabilize the slope began Wednesday.

"Even though it is a simple project, it takes time to properly plan it, engineer it, design it. We actually did it expeditiously from a project planning to getting underway perspective, but it still takes some time," said risk manager Lance Kayfish.

"There wasn't any imminent threat, but we wanted to get it done."

Crews will fill in a drainage pond and re-route storm water to the main drain along Clifton Road.

It's unclear how long the work will take.

While work is underway, two-way traffic will be maintained, however, the speed limit around the construction zone will be reduced to 30 km/h.