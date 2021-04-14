Search and rescue crews find missing Kelowna senior in locked parking garage

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 7 a.m.

Searchers located a missing Kelowna senior overnight, locked inside an apartment parking garage.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members set up a base camp at Cameron Park and fanned out in four teams, two on foot and two on bicycles.

The woman was found just over an hour into the search, about 10:40 p.m., in a locked parking garage of an apartment building on Buckland Avenue.

A tenant was asked to open the garage gate, and the woman was handed over to family and RCMP.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing Kelowna senior.

Marylou Jensen was last seen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. as she left her residence on the 900 block of Grenfell Road, on foot.

Jensen was reported to be headed north towards a destination on Rosemead Avenue.

Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are actively looking for the 72 year old.

Jensen is described as Caucasian, five feet three inches tall, with shoulder-length grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a bright blue Adidas jacket and may appear disoriented.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jensen is urged to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).