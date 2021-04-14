Kelowna firefighters douse grass fire along Okanagan Rail Trail

Photo: Gregory Newell

Kelowna firefighters doused a grass fire along the Okanagan Rail Trail in the wee hours Wednesday morning.

Platoon Capt. Scott Clarke says about 1:20 a.m., crews responded to a report of a grass fire along the rail trail between Spall Road and Hardy Street.

Firefighters arrived to find a Rank 2 grass fire, approximately 50 feet by 100 feet in size, on steep terrain.

Crews advanced hose lines from both sides of the fire and quickly extinguished it, says Clarke.

The fire has been deemed suspicious in nature and is under investigation by RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department.

KFD responded with two engines, a bush truck, command vehicle and 13 personnel.

Residents are reminded that campfires are prohibited in the City of Kelowna and that current conditions are very dry, says Clarke.