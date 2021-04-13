Witnesses report a car fire just north of Lake Country

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 6:13 p.m.

Traffic appears to be backed up near a car fire on Highway 97, north of Lake Country.

Witnesses report that emergency vehicles are on scene attending to the incident, which is located on the northbound side of the highway.

ORIGINAL: 6:01 p.m.

Witnesses are reporting a car on fire along Highway 97, just north of Lake Country.

One person told Castanet the incident is on the north side of the road, between Winfield and Oyama, along the new section of the highway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.