As was the case in 2020, businesses wishing to set up patios on public land will get a break on fees this year

Photo: Colin Dacre/file

Restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments wishing to set up outdoor patios on public land will get a break on fees charged by the city.

Property management manager JoAnne Adamson told council Monday the normal fee charged for patio space is based on appraised value to ensure a fair market value.

Fees also assume full use of the space available. However, due to physical distancing requirements because of COVID-19, patios as they were a year ago, will be limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Due to the reduction in the number of guests a patio can accommodate, Adamson says a 50 per cent fee reduction is being recommended, as was the case a year ago.

Council agreed with the reduction, as well as a reduced application fee from $300 to $100, and an $80 reduction for amendments.

The fee reduction is only for the use of public space such as sidewalks or, in the case of downtown, Bernard Avenue when it closes.

"The city's planning department has a separate process call the Temporary Parking Lot Dining Program, to review and approve the use of private lands," said Adamson.

"This includes side yards and parking lots to create temporary spaces on private lands."

Calling the past year tough on restaurants, Coun. Luke Stack said he's supportive of anything the city can do to help.