Kelowna will apply for a portion of $100 million made available by the province for overnight sheltering

The City of Kelowna is looking to grab a piece of the Strengthening Communities Services grant the provincial government has made available.

City safety director Darren Caul told council Monday it's his intention to put forth an application later this week for an amount in excess of $2.5 million relating to the cost of overnight sheltering.

"The outdoor sheltering strategy brings together the ideas from a number of branches across the city to comprise a comprehensive strategy that covers both evening outdoor sheltering as well as new, and innovative approaches to mitigate the impacts of sheltering during the daytime," said Caul.

He says the grant money is not intended to provide shelter for those most vulnerable segments of the homeless population with complex needs, but rather for sheltering needs related to COVID-19.

"The focus of this grant is purely on those who are sheltering outdoors," said Caul.

"COVID has changed the landscape in terms of the number of people that are able to be sheltered, and the capacity of our local shelters. That has had a trickle down affect in terms of the numbers of people sheltering outdoors."

Caul says the grant will provide the city with some resources to address those issues.

He says the grant time frame runs from September of last year to June of 2022, meaning the grant funding could also be used to reimburse the city for costs already incurred through "incremental increases in policing, bylaw, and some of the hard costs of our overnight sheltering site over the last seven months."