Fire-damaged crane in Kelowna removed, traffic flowing again

Madison Erhardt

UPDATE 6 p.m.

Traffic is again flowing on Glenmore Road after the fire-damaged crane at the intersection of Union Avenue has been dismantled.

“The related evacuation order for sixteen properties in the area has been rescinded and the residents whose homes were not affected by the fire will be able to return to their homes later this evening. The local state of emergency order put in place for the area has also been rescinded,” the City of Kelowna said Tuesday evening.

“The city thanks all parties involved in ensuring the safety of the public and workers involved in the safe dismantling of the crane, and the Glenmore neighbourhood residents and broader community for their patience during the traffic disruption.”

ORIGINAL 12:45 p.m.

The burned-out construction site at Glenmore Road and Union Avenue has been busy this morning as crews are taking down a large crane that was deemed hazard after last week's fire.

The situation has forced the evacuation of homes within a 300-foot radius of the crane and the closure of roads in the area.

Glenmore Road remains closed between Cross and Scenic Road, and Union Road remains closed between Wyndham Crescent and Valley Road.

A worker at the site tells Castanet the crane should be dismantled by the end of the day. The base of the crane was not as damaged by fire as originally feared, the worker said.

Two other cranes have been brought in to help with the complex project.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.