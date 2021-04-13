Fire-damaged crane in Kelowna coming down

Photo: Rob Gibson

The burned-out construction site at Glenmore Road and Union Avenue has been busy this morning as crews are taking down a large crane that was deemed hazard after last week's fire.

The situation has forced the evacuation of homes within a 300-foot radius of the crane and the closure of roads in the area.

Glenmore Road remains closed between Cross and Scenic Road, and Union Road remains closed between Wyndham Crescent and Valley Road.

A worker at the site tells Castanet the crane should be dismantled by the end of the day. The base of the crane was not as damaged by fire as originally feared, the worker said.

Two other cranes have been brought in to help with the complex project.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.