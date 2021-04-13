Coroner investigating death at Scenic Canyon Regional Park

Photo: Garry Appleton

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating how a woman has died after RCMP found her unresponsive along the area of Scenic Canyon Regional Park on April 10.

Just before 11 a.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to assist paramedics along a hiking area off McCulloch Road after a passerby reported a deceased woman.

Investigators with both the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service attended to examine the scene. At this time, police say criminality is not suspected in the death.

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means she came to her death.