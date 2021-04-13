Flair Airlines is adding non-stop service from Kelowna to Ottawa

Photo: Flair Airlines

For as little as $59, you'll be able to fly direct to Ottawa from Kelowna International Airport later this summer.

The low-cost carrier, Flair Airlines, announced Tuesday it will add the route beginning Aug. 4.

Flights are scheduled to leave Kelowna mid-afternoon twice weekly on Wednesday and Saturday. Return flights from Ottawa are also scheduled for those days.

“Growing our service by connecting two iconic destinations on each side of the country is an important step in our bringing low fares and affordable travel options to more Canadians,” says Stephen Jones, president and CEO.

“We know there is a need for ULCC service as travel begins to return and connecting two cities that are year-round destinations will ensure Canadians can explore their country affordably all year long.”

Jones says the airline is growing its network to include 19 destinations by summer.

It also plans to add 13 new aircraft this year in preparation for the safe restart of travel.

“We know there is pent up demand for people to see families and have affordable vacations once it is safe for us to travel again. As a ULCC, (ultra low-cost carrier) our efficiencies are passed along in our pricing.

"Our low fares are an important step in restarting the tourism industry as they allow people to explore more, and both Ottawa and Kelowna are two attractive regions for domestic tourism.”