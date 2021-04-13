RCMP investigate child luring incident in Mission

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet they have completed their investigation into a report that two young children were approached by a strange man in a pickup in the Upper Mission, March 22.

"The Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Support Team investigated the matter, identifying and speaking with the man involved. Investigators have determined there was no criminal intent on his part and that he regrets causing the children, their families and the community concern. We have confirmed that there is no threat to public safety in the incident," says RCMP spokesperson, Cst. Solana Paré.



RCMP began the investigation after receiving multiple reports that a man drove up to two boys on Arbor View Drive in the Upper Mission at approximately 1:30 p.m., March 22, and asked them if they wanted to get into his vehicle.

"The two boys said no, and the man drove away. He apparently was seen by the boys several times again during that time period," stated a news release from Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

The unknown man was described as having a prominent nose, and was driving a dark grey or black older model pickup truck.