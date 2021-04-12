Exposures to COVID-19 has been reported in seven Central Okanagan schools.

Photo: Google Street View

Seven more schools within the Central Okanagan have been hit with confirmed exposures to COVID-19.

These include six schools within the Central Okanagan School District and one private school.

Among those within SD23, Interior Health has confirmed exposures at the following schools;

Dr. Knox Middle

Ellison Elementary

George Elliot Secondary

Kelowna Secondary

Raymer Elementary

Rose Valley Elementary

School district officials say the individuals are self-isolating at home with the support of local public health teams.

Anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case will be contacted by Interior Health.

A potential exposure event has also been reported at Ecole de L'Anse Au Sable. The Kelowna French language school is part of School District 93.