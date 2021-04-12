RCMP finished with investigation into death of Kelowna toddler who was run over last year

Photo: Castanet Staff An 18-month-old child was run over and killed on McCurdy Road on April 19, 2020.

The Kelowna RCMP has finished its investigation into the death of a toddler who was killed by a vehicle in the driveway of a Rutland home nearly one year ago.

The detachment confirmed Monday that the file has been turned over to the BC Prosecution Service. Prosecutors, however, have not approved any charges directly related to the death of 18-month-old Gaige Banman.

A single count of impaired driving was approved in February against John Pyziak, who allegedly attended the gathering where Gaige was run over, but the indictment makes no claims tying him to the toddler’s death.

It is not known what type of charges RCMP may have recommended to Crown, but in B.C., prosecutors have the final say on charge approval and only lay charges that they believe carry a likelihood of conviction and are in society’s best interest.

Pyziak was scheduled for a first court appearance Monday on the DUI charge and will appear again to consult legal counsel on May 12. None of the allegations against him have been proven.