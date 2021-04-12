Crews continue to work on hazardous crane in Glenmore

Photo: Brendan Harkin

A large crane remains the centre of attention at Glenmore Road and Union Avenue after a fire broke out at a construction site last week.

After the inferno was doused an evacuation order was issued for homes in the immediate vicinity due to structural concerns of the crane.

The emergency order remains in place along with several road closures.

Glenmore Road remains closed between Cross and Scenic Road, and Union Road remains closed between Wyndham Crescent and Valley Road.

According to City of Kelowna's risk manager Lance Kayfish it is very likely the crane will have to be dismantled, but could not offer a timeline.

Kayfish says structural engineers were on site all day assessing and planning the next steps.