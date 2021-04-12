City planners support new-look Revelry Food + Music Hub on Ellis

Photo: Contributed

The design of Revelry Food + Music Hub has undergone a few adjustments since hitting City of Kelowna planning desks last summer, and now it is ready for the next step.

The proposed food and music venue, which would be located on Ellis Street across from Okanagan Regional Library, is seeking a form and character development permit and a development variance permit for three variances.

City planning staff has recommended that all of those be approved, as it says Revelry Food + Music Hub will “advance arts and culture in Kelowna.” Council will review the file at its council meeting on Tuesday, April 20.

The three-storey building will operate as a restaurant, music hall or urban ballroom, and it will be available for private events. The plans call for three food and beverage locations throughout the venue, which will feature seating on the main floor and an open second level that will allow for vantage points of the stage.

Original plans called for a marquee sign on the front of the building to keep locals and tourists abreast of upcoming events, but that has been removed from the updated design.

“Revelry Food + Music Hub is poised to attract locals and visitors to the downtown core, especially during early evening hours, helping to promote economic vibrancy and create spillover benefit for adjacent businesses,” the application reads. “While various events may occur during both the day and night periods, evening events will be earlier with most performances targeting a start time of 8 p.m.

“This will result in patrons exiting out in time to support other businesses open in the evenings and help support more businesses staying open in Kelowna at night.”

The developers have also agreed to make a $132,000 cash-in-lieu payment for parking, since it is adding a third storey to the building.