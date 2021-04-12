Cooking oil spills behind Naked Cafe for the third time in a year

Photo: Madison Erhardt

For the third time in less than a year, cooking oil has been spilled in the alley behind the Naked Cafe along Lawrence Ave in Kelowna.

Kristy Gevers works in the neighbouring building and says she is frustrated about the situation.

"This is the third time these oil barrels have spilled. It's annoying."

Gevers says her biggest concern is her car, which is parked in the area.

"There is always water in the alley, so at first, that's what I thought it was and then I realized it was oil. It's not good for the tires or the undercarriage of the car."

Gevers believes the barrel was knocked over by a vandal. The City of Kelowna is currently on scene cleaning up the spill.

According to the City of Kelowna, residential cooking oil and grease poured down the drain is the number one cause of sewer blockages and overflows in the City of Kelowna.

The Naked Cafe did not have anyone available to comment on the situation. When they spoke to Castanet News after a similar spill in November, the business said they would be working with neighbours to prevent it from happening again.