RCMP tell Castanet, missing dog, 'Shayla' has been found safe and sound

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet they have found the missing dog "Shayla"

"The 8-pound, black and grey Havanese dog reported stolen on April 3rd, 2021 has been located safe and sound. Thanks to the media and public for your assistance," says Cst. Solana Paré, RCMP spokesperson.

The dog was reportedly stolen from outside a Kelowna restaurant the evening of Saturday April 3rd.

Police tell Castanet the owner of the dog was picking up food from a restaurant in the 1500 block of Banks Road about 7 p.m. Saturday.

He had the dog with him, and tied it to a tree outside the restaurant.

When he returned, "Shayla" was gone.

Witnesses in the area told police two women in a black passenger vehicle stopped and allegedly took the dog.