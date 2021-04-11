Driver sent to hospital after colliding into a pole, police investigate

Madison Erhardt

A driver has been sent to hospital following a crash into a pole along Highland Drive South Sunday night.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene just after 8:30 p.m. and found a compact SUV had smashed into a pole with its airbags deployed.

Police say the driver was transported to the hospital with injuries.

"We have entered into an impaired investigation. FortisBC has been called for the lamp post. It is pretty cracked and there are high-voltage wires at the very top so we are concerned about that right now" an RCMP officer said on scene.

Castanet will have more information as it becomes available.