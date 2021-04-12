Double-digit week ahead in the Okanagan

Madison Erhardt

You may want to start slathering on the sunscreen because according to Environment Canada the Okanagan will see double-digit temperatures all week.

“Towards the middle of the week, the weather pattern will establish what we call a rex block. That will be a strong high pressure over us. Usually, this pattern is fairly stagnant and this will result in a fairly warm and dry week for the Okanagan. We will definitely be five to 10 degrees above seasonal,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Jonathan Bau.

In Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton both Thursday and Saturday will see the highest temperatures of the week at 21 C, just three degrees shy of a record.

Kamloops will see a balmy 23 C on those days.

Restaurants will also be reaping the benefits of the sunshine.

“It’s going to be extremely beneficial for us because as you can see our patio is our main source of income and it’s just nice to sit outside and have a nice patio drink,” said Bukhosi Mabaleka with Micro Bar and Bites.

The summer-like temperatures won’t be sticking around for too long though, according to Environment Canada.

“After the falling week the models diverge so some of them are suggesting that there will be a return back to more seasonal temperatures,” Bau added.