Kelowna golfers were treated to a blast of winter weather Saturday

Photo: Cal Warren The snow fell over Quail Ridge Golf Course Saturday morning.

Some golfers in Kelowna got a chilly blast of winter weather Saturday morning, as an early morning flurry fell over the Quail Ridge Golf Course.

Cal Warren lives next to the course, and snapped a photo of the golfers trying to enjoy themselves in the snow.

He said the snow fell at about 8:45 a.m., but only lasted for about 10 minutes.

Snow also fell briefly in the Shannon Lake area of West Kelowna Saturday morning, but nothing stuck around on the ground.

But at higher elevations, significant snow fell overnight on the mountain highways, with both the Okanagan Connector and the Coquihalla receiving a healthy dump of snow.

A snowfall warning remains in effect on the Coquihalla, and up to 10 more centimetres is forecast through Saturday.

Meanwhile, a high of 7 C is expected in Kelowna Saturday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries through the rest of the morning. The sun is forecast to come out in a big way beginning Sunday though, with blue skies and highs of up to 20 C through next week.