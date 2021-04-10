Teenager pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing 16 year old in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Eli Beauregard

The teenager who fatally stabbed 16-year-old Eli Beauregard in downtown Kelowna in June 2019 has pleaded guilty.

On the evening of June 27, 2019, Eli Beauregard was stabbed in the parking lot behind the BMO bank on Water Street. He succumbed to his injuries three days later in hospital.

The following February, an 18-year-old female was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to Beauregard's death. The teenager was 17 at the time of the killing, and can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On Feb. 4, 2021, the teenager pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge. Since then, a pre-sentence report has been prepared for the now 19-year-old woman. A pre-sentence report is used by the judge to help determine an appropriate sentence.

The teen will be back before the court next week to confirm the completion of the pre-sentence report. A sentencing hearing will follow sometime later.

At the time of the stabbing, police said the suspect and Beauregard were known to each other. A female was arrested shortly after, but she was released soon after without charge. It's unclear if this female was the same person as the teen who was eventually charged.

Beauregard's father, Robyn Iain-Beauregard, told Castanet his son had been stabbed in the arm.

“His heart stopped at the scene, and it stopped again at the hospital,” he said. “They tried everything over the course of three days to make him comfortable and try and fix what was wrong, but there was just too much damage.”

Beauregard had been living on the streets at the time of his death.

Beauregard's grandfather, Garner Stone, recently helped raise more than $2,600 for a memorial bench for the teen at the Penticton skate park, where he would frequent.

"He was our happy little skateboarder. Ever since he was a little tyke, he was always on his skateboard," Stone told Castanet last October. "He was not afraid, I'll put it that way ... there was nothing that scared that little boy."