Winners in arts and sports categories will be unveiled Monday as Kelowna honours its first set of civic award winners

In keeping with what has been an unusual 13 months, the City of Kelowna will begin honouring its finest in an unusual way Monday afternoon.

Typically, the city produces a gala event for the annual Civic and Community Awards each year, however, due to restrictions on large gatherings because of COVID-19, this year's honourees will be unveiled at a series of city council meetings during April.

Prior to the start of Monday's council meeting, winners will be announced in two arts categories as well as the Bob Giordano Award.

A video presentation outlining the accomplishments of each nominee has also been produced.

The nine nominees featured this week in the three categories include:

Honour in the Arts

Dustyn Baulkham

David Doody

Karma Lacoff Nieoczyn

Teen Honour in the Arts

Julius Brooker

Allie Sieben

Scotty Berg

Bob Giordano Coach of the Year