Glenmore closures remain in place around fire-damaged crane

Photo: Brad Farrell A large crane over a burned out construction site is at risk of collapsing, forcing an evacuation order

The City of Kelowna says crews are still trying to “determine next steps” in dealing with a damaged crane at a burned-out construction site in Glenmore.

The apartment job site at the corner of Glenmore Road and Union Avenue went up in flames Tuesday morning, and since then, there has been worry the large crane at the site could collapse.

The situation has forced the evacuation of homes within a 300-foot radius and the closure of roads in the area.

“This is quite a unique and complex situation, requiring very specialized professionals on several fronts,” said Lance Kayfish, City of Kelowna risk manager.

“Safety is the top priority for the public and for any workers involved in the removal of the crane. The owner of the crane has sourced well qualified professionals to oversee mitigating the situation quickly and safely. That work is underway.”

Glenmore Road remains closed between Cross and Scenic Road, and Union Road remains closed between Wyndham Crescent and Valley Road. Sidewalks on Glenmore between Cross and Scenic are closed to foot traffic as well as sidewalks on Union between Glenmore Road and Snowsell Street North.

Southbound traffic has been rerouted to Snowsell Street North and Scenic Road, while northbound traffic has been directed to Snowsell Street North and Valley Road. Electronic message boards and signage have been installed to help direct traffic.

Residents are asked to avoid closed off areas on and along Glenmore Road and follow the traffic and sidewalk closures, signage and detours. The city says closures and detours remain in place until further notice.

Evacuated residents have been told they could hope to return home early next week, but the city has not announced that timeline publicly.