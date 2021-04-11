Central Okanagan poverty task force to seek community feedback

Photo: Contributed

A Central Okanagan poverty reduction task force is getting ready to hear your opinion on the issue.

The United Way Southern Interior BC and Regional District of Central Okanagan are spearheading a group that is tackling the issue of poverty in the region, and it is preparing to embark on a community engagement program that will take place over the next few months.

“We have developed an engagement plan that builds on strong, collaborative networks to identify actions and priorities that address poverty and wellness for the region,” United Way SIBC poverty reduction manager Naomi Woodland said in a press release.

“Between April and July, we look forward to meeting with community partners, participants, the general public, community leaders and priority populations across the region in order to represent these voices in the strategy.”

The Central Okanagan Poverty and Wellness Strategy will bring together a wide range of stakeholders: Indigenous people, community advocates, representatives of all levels of government, service providers, community organizations, business leaders and, most importantly, people with lived experience. All residents will have an opportunity to have their voice heard if they so wish.

More information about the project can be found here.