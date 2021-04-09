No cluster of virus cases linked to restaurant party at Big White

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health officials say they are continuing to keep a close eye on the potential fallout from that large party at Charley Victoria's Restaurant at Big White nearly two weeks ago.

The well documented event included a packed house of party-goers who ignored public health orders by not wearing masks and not physical distancing.

The owner had his lease revoked by the ski hill and faces other fallout from Interior Health.

"We are keeping a close eye on that. We have not seen a huge number of cases, or a surge at this point," said IH chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers during a weekly news conference Friday.

"Cases can develop up to 14 days after. Sometimes we will get a case...and people don't always tell us where they've been and where they picked it up.

"It sometimes takes a little bit of investigative work on our end to find out because they might be ashamed they were at that party."

Interior Health also continues to investigate a party aboard a Kelowna Cruises houseboat Saturday night.

Dr. de Villiers says the health authority is working with the operator, a process which is ongoing.

However, he stopped short of saying fines will be imposed on the owner.

"Our first role is usually to make sure it stops, and at this point we are working to that end.

"If it was a misunderstanding, sometimes we let people off with a warning.

"If it was a blatant decision to push the limits and not following orders specifically at that point, we can impose a fine."

The owner of the boat has agreed to stop operating until April 24 and de Villiers says IH is looking at available options.

A large barrel racing event in Kamloops last weekend which had attracted as many as 300 competitors was successfully shut down.

Dr. de Villiers says that was a misunderstanding, and it was voluntarily shut down after Interior Health cleared up the misunderstanding with the organizer.