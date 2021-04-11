Kelowna Community Fridge wants to help those experiencing food insecurity

Photo: Kelowna Community Fridge

Take what you need, leave what you can, is one of the mottoes behind the community fridge program that has been gaining in popularity, especially during COVID-19 times.

Now, a new community fridge is coming to Kelowna.

"We are excited to announce that we now have a GoFundMe! Our goal for this fundraiser is to have the money to set up and maintain a clean, safe, stocked, and accessible fridge and pantry space for those facing food insecurity," said organizers.

The Kelowna Community Fridge is a mutual aid project aimed at addressing food equity by helping those facing food insecurity access free, fresh, and nutritious food 24/7, no questions asked.

Donations will go towards building a pantry and shed, helping with the purchase of food and cleaning supplies, maintenance costs, and purchasing additional fridges and freezers for other locations in the future.

The first fridge will be located at Kelowna Unitarians on Bertram Street in Downtown Kelowna.

"Thank you for reading, caring, and supporting this project! We look forward to your support in making Kelowna a community where we take responsibility in caring for one another," states the GoFundMe.

As of Saturday, the fundraiser had reached $450 of its $5,000 goal.